Romanian leu to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Haitian gourdes is currently 28.449 today, reflecting a -0.334% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.274% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 28.576 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 28.299 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -0.515% decrease in value.