Romanian leu to Honduran lempiras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Honduran lempiras is currently 5.322 today, reflecting a -0.347% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.161% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Honduran lempiras has fluctuated between a high of 5.362 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 5.309 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.442% increase in value.