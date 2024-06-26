Romanian leu to Guyanaese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Guyanaese dollars is currently 44.912 today, reflecting a -0.340% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.125% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Guyanaese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 45.104 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 44.746 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.293% decrease in value.