Romanian leu to Guatemalan quetzals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Guatemalan quetzals is currently 1.669 today, reflecting a -0.290% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.237% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Guatemalan quetzals has fluctuated between a high of 1.676 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 1.665 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.293% decrease in value.