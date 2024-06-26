Romanian leu to Dominican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Dominican pesos is currently 12.688 today, reflecting a -0.353% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.256% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Dominican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 12.760 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 12.667 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.317% increase in value.