Romanian leu to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Chilean pesos is currently 202.110 today, reflecting a -0.960% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.182% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 204.123 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 200.038 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -0.492% decrease in value.