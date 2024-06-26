Romanian leu to Barbadian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Barbadian dollars is currently 0.430 today, reflecting a -0.387% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.386% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Barbadian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.432 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.429 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.293% decrease in value.