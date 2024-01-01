Philippine pesos to Bulgarian levs today

Convert PHP to BGN at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = лв0.03128 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:11
PHP to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BGN
1 PHP to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03160.0316
Low0.03110.0308
Average0.03130.0313
Change0.25%1.45%
1 PHP to BGN stats

The performance of PHP to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0316 and a 30 day low of 0.0311. This means the 30 day average was 0.0313. The change for PHP to BGN was 0.25.

The performance of PHP to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0316 and a 90 day low of 0.0308. This means the 90 day average was 0.0313. The change for PHP to BGN was 1.45.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Bulgarian Lev
1 PHP0.03128 BGN
5 PHP0.15641 BGN
10 PHP0.31282 BGN
20 PHP0.62565 BGN
50 PHP1.56413 BGN
100 PHP3.12825 BGN
250 PHP7.82063 BGN
500 PHP15.64125 BGN
1000 PHP31.28250 BGN
2000 PHP62.56500 BGN
5000 PHP156.41250 BGN
10000 PHP312.82500 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Philippine Peso
1 BGN31.96680 PHP
5 BGN159.83400 PHP
10 BGN319.66800 PHP
20 BGN639.33600 PHP
50 BGN1,598.34000 PHP
100 BGN3,196.68000 PHP
250 BGN7,991.70000 PHP
500 BGN15,983.40000 PHP
1000 BGN31,966.80000 PHP
2000 BGN63,933.60000 PHP
5000 BGN159,834.00000 PHP
10000 BGN319,668.00000 PHP