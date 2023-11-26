2000 Bulgarian levs to Philippine pesos

Convert BGN to PHP at the real exchange rate

2,000 bgn
62,084.40 php

1.00000 BGN = 31.04220 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Philippine Peso
1 BGN31.04220 PHP
5 BGN155.21100 PHP
10 BGN310.42200 PHP
20 BGN620.84400 PHP
50 BGN1552.11000 PHP
100 BGN3104.22000 PHP
250 BGN7760.55000 PHP
500 BGN15521.10000 PHP
1000 BGN31042.20000 PHP
2000 BGN62084.40000 PHP
5000 BGN155211.00000 PHP
10000 BGN310422.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Bulgarian Lev
1 PHP0.03221 BGN
5 PHP0.16107 BGN
10 PHP0.32214 BGN
20 PHP0.64428 BGN
50 PHP1.61071 BGN
100 PHP3.22142 BGN
250 PHP8.05355 BGN
500 PHP16.10710 BGN
1000 PHP32.21420 BGN
2000 PHP64.42840 BGN
5000 PHP161.07100 BGN
10000 PHP322.14200 BGN