250 Peruvian nuevo soles to New Taiwan dollars

Convert PEN to TWD at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = NT$8.546 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:28
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PEN to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TWD
1 PEN to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.61138.8151
Low8.47628.3998
Average8.54718.5722
Change0.55%-2.57%
View full history

1 PEN to TWD stats

The performance of PEN to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.6113 and a 30 day low of 8.4762. This means the 30 day average was 8.5471. The change for PEN to TWD was 0.55.

The performance of PEN to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.8151 and a 90 day low of 8.3998. This means the 90 day average was 8.5722. The change for PEN to TWD was -2.57.

Track market ratesView PEN to TWD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.0890.8211.4921.6230.93521.396
1 GBP1.20111.297109.0481.7921.9491.12225.69
1 USD0.9260.771184.0741.3811.5020.86519.806
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / New Taiwan Dollar
1 PEN8.54633 TWD
5 PEN42.73165 TWD
10 PEN85.46330 TWD
20 PEN170.92660 TWD
50 PEN427.31650 TWD
100 PEN854.63300 TWD
250 PEN2,136.58250 TWD
500 PEN4,273.16500 TWD
1000 PEN8,546.33000 TWD
2000 PEN17,092.66000 TWD
5000 PEN42,731.65000 TWD
10000 PEN85,463.30000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 TWD0.11701 PEN
5 TWD0.58505 PEN
10 TWD1.17009 PEN
20 TWD2.34018 PEN
50 TWD5.85045 PEN
100 TWD11.70090 PEN
250 TWD29.25225 PEN
500 TWD58.50450 PEN
1000 TWD117.00900 PEN
2000 TWD234.01800 PEN
5000 TWD585.04500 PEN
10000 TWD1,170.09000 PEN