20 Peruvian nuevo soles to Salvadoran colóns

Convert PEN to SVC at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = ₡2.331 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:17
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PEN to SVC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SVC
1 PEN to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.36012.3601
Low2.32112.2933
Average2.33682.3325
Change0.34%-0.29%
View full history

1 PEN to SVC stats

The performance of PEN to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3601 and a 30 day low of 2.3211. This means the 30 day average was 2.3368. The change for PEN to SVC was 0.34.

The performance of PEN to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3601 and a 90 day low of 2.2933. This means the 90 day average was 2.3325. The change for PEN to SVC was -0.29.

Track market ratesView PEN to SVC chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.0890.7821.4921.6230.93521.381
1 GBP1.211.296108.9791.7911.9481.12325.667
1 USD0.9260.771184.0731.3821.5030.86619.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Salvadoran Colón
1 PEN2.33110 SVC
5 PEN11.65550 SVC
10 PEN23.31100 SVC
20 PEN46.62200 SVC
50 PEN116.55500 SVC
100 PEN233.11000 SVC
250 PEN582.77500 SVC
500 PEN1,165.55000 SVC
1000 PEN2,331.10000 SVC
2000 PEN4,662.20000 SVC
5000 PEN11,655.50000 SVC
10000 PEN23,311.00000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 SVC0.42898 PEN
5 SVC2.14492 PEN
10 SVC4.28983 PEN
20 SVC8.57966 PEN
50 SVC21.44915 PEN
100 SVC42.89830 PEN
250 SVC107.24575 PEN
500 SVC214.49150 PEN
1000 SVC428.98300 PEN
2000 SVC857.96600 PEN
5000 SVC2,144.91500 PEN
10000 SVC4,289.83000 PEN