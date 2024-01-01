10 Peruvian nuevo soles to Mozambican meticals

Convert PEN to MZN at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = MT17.02 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:39
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PEN to MZN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MZN
1 PEN to MZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High17.225517.2255
Low16.939616.7187
Average17.048117.0139
Change0.40%-0.22%
View full history

1 PEN to MZN stats

The performance of PEN to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 17.2255 and a 30 day low of 16.9396. This means the 30 day average was 17.0481. The change for PEN to MZN was 0.40.

The performance of PEN to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 17.2255 and a 90 day low of 16.7187. This means the 90 day average was 17.0139. The change for PEN to MZN was -0.22.

Track market ratesView PEN to MZN chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.0890.8111.4921.6220.93521.391
1 GBP1.211.296108.9451.791.9461.12225.662
1 USD0.9260.772184.0721.3811.5020.86619.803
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Mozambican Metical
1 PEN17.01880 MZN
5 PEN85.09400 MZN
10 PEN170.18800 MZN
20 PEN340.37600 MZN
50 PEN850.94000 MZN
100 PEN1,701.88000 MZN
250 PEN4,254.70000 MZN
500 PEN8,509.40000 MZN
1000 PEN17,018.80000 MZN
2000 PEN34,037.60000 MZN
5000 PEN85,094.00000 MZN
10000 PEN170,188.00000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MZN0.05876 PEN
5 MZN0.29379 PEN
10 MZN0.58759 PEN
20 MZN1.17517 PEN
50 MZN2.93794 PEN
100 MZN5.87587 PEN
250 MZN14.68968 PEN
500 MZN29.37935 PEN
1000 MZN58.75870 PEN
2000 MZN117.51740 PEN
5000 MZN293.79350 PEN
10000 MZN587.58700 PEN