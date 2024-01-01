100 Panamanian balboas to Thai bahts

Convert PAB to THB at the real exchange rate

B/.1.000 PAB = ฿33.76 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:09
PAB to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

THB
1 PAB to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High33.762035.9820
Low32.364032.3640
Average33.084333.9413
Change3.54%-6.04%
1 PAB to THB stats

The performance of PAB to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 33.7620 and a 30 day low of 32.3640. This means the 30 day average was 33.0843. The change for PAB to THB was 3.54.

The performance of PAB to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 35.9820 and a 90 day low of 32.3640. This means the 90 day average was 33.9413. The change for PAB to THB was -6.04.

Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Thai Baht
1 PAB33.76000 THB
5 PAB168.80000 THB
10 PAB337.60000 THB
20 PAB675.20000 THB
50 PAB1,688.00000 THB
100 PAB3,376.00000 THB
250 PAB8,440.00000 THB
500 PAB16,880.00000 THB
1000 PAB33,760.00000 THB
2000 PAB67,520.00000 THB
5000 PAB168,800.00000 THB
10000 PAB337,600.00000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Panamanian Balboa
1 THB0.02962 PAB
5 THB0.14810 PAB
10 THB0.29621 PAB
20 THB0.59242 PAB
50 THB1.48105 PAB
100 THB2.96209 PAB
250 THB7.40523 PAB
500 THB14.81045 PAB
1000 THB29.62090 PAB
2000 THB59.24180 PAB
5000 THB148.10450 PAB
10000 THB296.20900 PAB