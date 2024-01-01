100 Panamanian balboas to New Zealand dollars

Convert PAB to NZD at the real exchange rate

B/.1.000 PAB = $1.662 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:51
PAB to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

NZD
1 PAB to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.66271.7020
Low1.57431.5743
Average1.62361.6328
Change5.61%-2.10%
1 PAB to NZD stats

The performance of PAB to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.6627 and a 30 day low of 1.5743. This means the 30 day average was 1.6236. The change for PAB to NZD was 5.61.

The performance of PAB to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7020 and a 90 day low of 1.5743. This means the 90 day average was 1.6328. The change for PAB to NZD was -2.10.

Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / New Zealand Dollar
1 PAB1.66237 NZD
5 PAB8.31185 NZD
10 PAB16.62370 NZD
20 PAB33.24740 NZD
50 PAB83.11850 NZD
100 PAB166.23700 NZD
250 PAB415.59250 NZD
500 PAB831.18500 NZD
1000 PAB1,662.37000 NZD
2000 PAB3,324.74000 NZD
5000 PAB8,311.85000 NZD
10000 PAB16,623.70000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Panamanian Balboa
1 NZD0.60155 PAB
5 NZD3.00775 PAB
10 NZD6.01550 PAB
20 NZD12.03100 PAB
50 NZD30.07750 PAB
100 NZD60.15500 PAB
250 NZD150.38750 PAB
500 NZD300.77500 PAB
1000 NZD601.55000 PAB
2000 NZD1,203.10000 PAB
5000 NZD3,007.75000 PAB
10000 NZD6,015.50000 PAB