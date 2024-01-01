Panamanian balboas to South Korean wons today
Convert PAB to KRW at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
PAB to KRW conversion chart
1 PAB = 1,379.67000 KRW
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 PAB to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|1,379.6700
|1,384.7000
|Low
|1,310.1100
|1,310.1100
|Average
|1,345.8380
|1,346.5790
|Change
|4.05%
|-0.36%
|View full history
1 PAB to KRW stats
The performance of PAB to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,379.6700 and a 30 day low of 1,310.1100. This means the 30 day average was 1,345.8380. The change for PAB to KRW was 4.05.
The performance of PAB to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,384.7000 and a 90 day low of 1,310.1100. This means the 90 day average was 1,346.5790. The change for PAB to KRW was -0.36.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Panamanian balboas to South Korean wons
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select PAB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current PAB to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Panamanian balboa
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / South Korean Won
|1 PAB
|1,379.67000 KRW
|5 PAB
|6,898.35000 KRW
|10 PAB
|13,796.70000 KRW
|20 PAB
|27,593.40000 KRW
|50 PAB
|68,983.50000 KRW
|100 PAB
|137,967.00000 KRW
|250 PAB
|344,917.50000 KRW
|500 PAB
|689,835.00000 KRW
|1000 PAB
|1,379,670.00000 KRW
|2000 PAB
|2,759,340.00000 KRW
|5000 PAB
|6,898,350.00000 KRW
|10000 PAB
|13,796,700.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Panamanian Balboa
|1 KRW
|0.00072 PAB
|5 KRW
|0.00362 PAB
|10 KRW
|0.00725 PAB
|20 KRW
|0.01450 PAB
|50 KRW
|0.03624 PAB
|100 KRW
|0.07248 PAB
|250 KRW
|0.18120 PAB
|500 KRW
|0.36241 PAB
|1000 KRW
|0.72481 PAB
|2000 KRW
|1.44962 PAB
|5000 KRW
|3.62406 PAB
|10000 KRW
|7.24811 PAB
|20000 KRW
|14.49622 PAB
|30000 KRW
|21.74433 PAB
|40000 KRW
|28.99244 PAB
|50000 KRW
|36.24055 PAB