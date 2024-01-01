1 Panamanian balboa to South Korean wons

Convert PAB to KRW at the real exchange rate

B/.1.000 PAB = ₩1,380 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:34
PAB to KRW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KRW
1 PAB to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,379.67001,384.7000
Low1,310.11001,310.1100
Average1,345.83801,346.5790
Change4.05%-0.36%
1 PAB to KRW stats

The performance of PAB to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,379.6700 and a 30 day low of 1,310.1100. This means the 30 day average was 1,345.8380. The change for PAB to KRW was 4.05.

The performance of PAB to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,384.7000 and a 90 day low of 1,310.1100. This means the 90 day average was 1,346.5790. The change for PAB to KRW was -0.36.

How to convert Panamanian balboas to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PAB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PAB to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / South Korean Won
1 PAB1,379.67000 KRW
5 PAB6,898.35000 KRW
10 PAB13,796.70000 KRW
20 PAB27,593.40000 KRW
50 PAB68,983.50000 KRW
100 PAB137,967.00000 KRW
250 PAB344,917.50000 KRW
500 PAB689,835.00000 KRW
1000 PAB1,379,670.00000 KRW
2000 PAB2,759,340.00000 KRW
5000 PAB6,898,350.00000 KRW
10000 PAB13,796,700.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Panamanian Balboa
1 KRW0.00072 PAB
5 KRW0.00362 PAB
10 KRW0.00725 PAB
20 KRW0.01450 PAB
50 KRW0.03624 PAB
100 KRW0.07248 PAB
250 KRW0.18120 PAB
500 KRW0.36241 PAB
1000 KRW0.72481 PAB
2000 KRW1.44962 PAB
5000 KRW3.62406 PAB
10000 KRW7.24811 PAB
20000 KRW14.49622 PAB
30000 KRW21.74433 PAB
40000 KRW28.99244 PAB
50000 KRW36.24055 PAB