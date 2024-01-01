10 Panamanian balboas to Jordanian dinars

Convert PAB to JOD at the real exchange rate

B/.1.000 PAB = JD0.7091 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:27
PAB to JOD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

JOD
1 PAB to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.70900.7090
Low0.70830.7080
Average0.70860.7086
Change0.02%0.02%
1 PAB to JOD stats

The performance of PAB to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7090 and a 30 day low of 0.7083. This means the 30 day average was 0.7086. The change for PAB to JOD was 0.02.

The performance of PAB to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7090 and a 90 day low of 0.7080. This means the 90 day average was 0.7086. The change for PAB to JOD was 0.02.

Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Jordanian Dinar
1 PAB0.70905 JOD
5 PAB3.54525 JOD
10 PAB7.09050 JOD
20 PAB14.18100 JOD
50 PAB35.45250 JOD
100 PAB70.90500 JOD
250 PAB177.26250 JOD
500 PAB354.52500 JOD
1000 PAB709.05000 JOD
2000 PAB1,418.10000 JOD
5000 PAB3,545.25000 JOD
10000 PAB7,090.50000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Panamanian Balboa
1 JOD1.41034 PAB
5 JOD7.05170 PAB
10 JOD14.10340 PAB
20 JOD28.20680 PAB
50 JOD70.51700 PAB
100 JOD141.03400 PAB
250 JOD352.58500 PAB
500 JOD705.17000 PAB
1000 JOD1,410.34000 PAB
2000 JOD2,820.68000 PAB
5000 JOD7,051.70000 PAB
10000 JOD14,103.40000 PAB