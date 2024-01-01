50 Malagasy ariaries to Tanzanian shillings

Convert MGA to TZS at the real exchange rate

50 mga
29.39 tzs

Ar1.000 MGA = tzs0.5878 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9341.3660.7881.6341.35518.2531.495
1 EUR1.07111.4620.8441.7491.45119.5411.601
1 CAD0.7320.68410.5771.1960.99213.3661.095
1 GBP1.2691.1851.73312.0731.71923.1591.897

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malagasy ariaries

MGA to USD

MGA to EUR

MGA to CAD

MGA to GBP

MGA to NZD

MGA to SGD

MGA to ZAR

MGA to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MGA0.58784 TZS
5 MGA2.93922 TZS
10 MGA5.87843 TZS
20 MGA11.75686 TZS
50 MGA29.39215 TZS
100 MGA58.78430 TZS
250 MGA146.96075 TZS
500 MGA293.92150 TZS
1000 MGA587.84300 TZS
2000 MGA1,175.68600 TZS
5000 MGA2,939.21500 TZS
10000 MGA5,878.43000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Malagasy Ariary
1 TZS1.70113 MGA
5 TZS8.50565 MGA
10 TZS17.01130 MGA
20 TZS34.02260 MGA
50 TZS85.05650 MGA
100 TZS170.11300 MGA
250 TZS425.28250 MGA
500 TZS850.56500 MGA
1000 TZS1,701.13000 MGA
2000 TZS3,402.26000 MGA
5000 TZS8,505.65000 MGA
10000 TZS17,011.30000 MGA