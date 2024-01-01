10 thousand Moldovan leus to Thai bahts

Convert MDL to THB at the real exchange rate

10,000 mdl
20,659.60 thb

L1.000 MDL = ฿2.066 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.78818.2271.3661.49883.4491.6351.355
1 GBP1.269123.1221.7331.9105.862.0751.719
1 ZAR0.0550.04310.0750.0824.5780.090.074
1 CAD0.7320.57713.34511.09761.0971.1970.992

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leus

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Thai Baht
1 MDL2.06596 THB
5 MDL10.32980 THB
10 MDL20.65960 THB
20 MDL41.31920 THB
50 MDL103.29800 THB
100 MDL206.59600 THB
250 MDL516.49000 THB
500 MDL1,032.98000 THB
1000 MDL2,065.96000 THB
2000 MDL4,131.92000 THB
5000 MDL10,329.80000 THB
10000 MDL20,659.60000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Moldovan Leu
1 THB0.48404 MDL
5 THB2.42018 MDL
10 THB4.84035 MDL
20 THB9.68070 MDL
50 THB24.20175 MDL
100 THB48.40350 MDL
250 THB121.00875 MDL
500 THB242.01750 MDL
1000 THB484.03500 MDL
2000 THB968.07000 MDL
5000 THB2,420.17500 MDL
10000 THB4,840.35000 MDL