Convert LSL to VND at the real exchange rate
5,000 Lesotho lotis to Vietnamese dongs
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Lesotho lotis to Vietnamese dongs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Lesotho lotis
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Vietnamese Dong
|1 LSL
|1,395.21000 VND
|5 LSL
|6,976.05000 VND
|10 LSL
|13,952.10000 VND
|20 LSL
|27,904.20000 VND
|50 LSL
|69,760.50000 VND
|100 LSL
|139,521.00000 VND
|250 LSL
|348,802.50000 VND
|500 LSL
|697,605.00000 VND
|1000 LSL
|1,395,210.00000 VND
|2000 LSL
|2,790,420.00000 VND
|5000 LSL
|6,976,050.00000 VND
|10000 LSL
|13,952,100.00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Lesotho Loti
|1000 VND
|0.71674 LSL
|2000 VND
|1.43348 LSL
|5000 VND
|3.58370 LSL
|10000 VND
|7.16740 LSL
|20000 VND
|14.33480 LSL
|50000 VND
|35.83700 LSL
|100000 VND
|71.67400 LSL
|200000 VND
|143.34800 LSL
|500000 VND
|358.37000 LSL
|1000000 VND
|716.74000 LSL
|2000000 VND
|1,433.48000 LSL
|5000000 VND
|3,583.70000 LSL