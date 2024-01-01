20,000 Vietnamese dongs to Lesotho lotis

Convert VND to LSL at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = L0.0006952 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:50
VND to LSL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

LSL
1 VND to LSLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00070.0007
Low0.00070.0007
Average0.00070.0007
Change-1.04%-3.73%
1 VND to LSL stats

The performance of VND to LSL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0007 and a 30 day low of 0.0007. This means the 30 day average was 0.0007. The change for VND to LSL was -1.04.

The performance of VND to LSL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0007 and a 90 day low of 0.0007. This means the 90 day average was 0.0007. The change for VND to LSL was -3.73.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Lesotho Loti
1000 VND0.69519 LSL
2000 VND1.39038 LSL
5000 VND3.47596 LSL
10000 VND6.95192 LSL
20000 VND13.90384 LSL
50000 VND34.75960 LSL
100000 VND69.51920 LSL
200000 VND139.03840 LSL
500000 VND347.59600 LSL
1000000 VND695.19200 LSL
2000000 VND1,390.38400 LSL
5000000 VND3,475.96000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Vietnamese Dong
1 LSL1,438.45000 VND
5 LSL7,192.25000 VND
10 LSL14,384.50000 VND
20 LSL28,769.00000 VND
50 LSL71,922.50000 VND
100 LSL143,845.00000 VND
250 LSL359,612.50000 VND
500 LSL719,225.00000 VND
1000 LSL1,438,450.00000 VND
2000 LSL2,876,900.00000 VND
5000 LSL7,192,250.00000 VND
10000 LSL14,384,500.00000 VND