10 thousand Lesotho lotis to Jordanian dinars

Convert LSL to JOD at the real exchange rate

10,000 lsl
388.571 jod

L1.000 LSL = JD0.03886 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.07189.391.4631.6120.95819.418
1 GBP1.18411.269105.8461.7331.9081.13522.992
1 USD0.9330.788183.4291.3661.5040.89518.123
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.217

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lesotho lotis

LSL to USD

LSL to EUR

LSL to GBP

LSL to INR

LSL to JPY

LSL to RUB

LSL to AUD

LSL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Jordanian Dinar
1 LSL0.03886 JOD
5 LSL0.19429 JOD
10 LSL0.38857 JOD
20 LSL0.77714 JOD
50 LSL1.94286 JOD
100 LSL3.88571 JOD
250 LSL9.71427 JOD
500 LSL19.42855 JOD
1000 LSL38.85710 JOD
2000 LSL77.71420 JOD
5000 LSL194.28550 JOD
10000 LSL388.57100 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Lesotho Loti
1 JOD25.73530 LSL
5 JOD128.67650 LSL
10 JOD257.35300 LSL
20 JOD514.70600 LSL
50 JOD1,286.76500 LSL
100 JOD2,573.53000 LSL
250 JOD6,433.82500 LSL
500 JOD12,867.65000 LSL
1000 JOD25,735.30000 LSL
2000 JOD51,470.60000 LSL
5000 JOD128,676.50000 LSL
10000 JOD257,353.00000 LSL