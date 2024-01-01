1 thousand Kazakhstani tenges to Mozambican meticals

Convert KZT to MZN at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = MT0.1317 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:31
KZT to MZN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MZN
1 KZT to MZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13340.1348
Low0.12950.1295
Average0.13200.1328
Change-1.18%-2.27%
1 KZT to MZN stats

The performance of KZT to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1334 and a 30 day low of 0.1295. This means the 30 day average was 0.1320. The change for KZT to MZN was -1.18.

The performance of KZT to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1348 and a 90 day low of 0.1295. This means the 90 day average was 0.1328. The change for KZT to MZN was -2.27.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Mozambican Metical
1 KZT0.13172 MZN
5 KZT0.65859 MZN
10 KZT1.31717 MZN
20 KZT2.63434 MZN
50 KZT6.58585 MZN
100 KZT13.17170 MZN
250 KZT32.92925 MZN
500 KZT65.85850 MZN
1000 KZT131.71700 MZN
2000 KZT263.43400 MZN
5000 KZT658.58500 MZN
10000 KZT1,317.17000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MZN7.59201 KZT
5 MZN37.96005 KZT
10 MZN75.92010 KZT
20 MZN151.84020 KZT
50 MZN379.60050 KZT
100 MZN759.20100 KZT
250 MZN1,898.00250 KZT
500 MZN3,796.00500 KZT
1000 MZN7,592.01000 KZT
2000 MZN15,184.02000 KZT
5000 MZN37,960.05000 KZT
10000 MZN75,920.10000 KZT