250 Kazakhstani tenges to Malagasy ariaries

Convert KZT to MGA at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = Ar9.440 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:29
KZT to MGA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MGA
1 KZT to MGALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.51389.5977
Low9.25949.2594
Average9.41879.4655
Change-0.05%-0.87%
1 KZT to MGA stats

The performance of KZT to MGA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.5138 and a 30 day low of 9.2594. This means the 30 day average was 9.4187. The change for KZT to MGA was -0.05.

The performance of KZT to MGA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.5977 and a 90 day low of 9.2594. This means the 90 day average was 9.4655. The change for KZT to MGA was -0.87.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3831.32117.790.9270.7741.6631.504
1 CAD0.72310.95512.8680.6710.561.2031.088
1 SGD0.7571.047113.4690.7020.5861.2591.139
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Malagasy Ariary
1 KZT9.43962 MGA
5 KZT47.19810 MGA
10 KZT94.39620 MGA
20 KZT188.79240 MGA
50 KZT471.98100 MGA
100 KZT943.96200 MGA
250 KZT2,359.90500 MGA
500 KZT4,719.81000 MGA
1000 KZT9,439.62000 MGA
2000 KZT18,879.24000 MGA
5000 KZT47,198.10000 MGA
10000 KZT94,396.20000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MGA0.10594 KZT
5 MGA0.52968 KZT
10 MGA1.05936 KZT
20 MGA2.11872 KZT
50 MGA5.29680 KZT
100 MGA10.59360 KZT
250 MGA26.48400 KZT
500 MGA52.96800 KZT
1000 MGA105.93600 KZT
2000 MGA211.87200 KZT
5000 MGA529.68000 KZT
10000 MGA1,059.36000 KZT