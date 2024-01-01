50 Kazakhstani tenges to Liberian dollars

Convert KZT to LRD at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = L$0.3964 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:29
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

LRD
1 KZT to LRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.40670.4123
Low0.39140.3914
Average0.39950.4047
Change-2.52%-3.78%
1 KZT to LRD stats

The performance of KZT to LRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4067 and a 30 day low of 0.3914. This means the 30 day average was 0.3995. The change for KZT to LRD was -2.52.

The performance of KZT to LRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4123 and a 90 day low of 0.3914. This means the 90 day average was 0.4047. The change for KZT to LRD was -3.78.

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3831.32117.790.9270.7741.6631.504
1 CAD0.72310.95512.8670.6710.561.2031.088
1 SGD0.7571.047113.4670.7020.5861.2591.139
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Liberian Dollar
1 KZT0.39645 LRD
5 KZT1.98224 LRD
10 KZT3.96447 LRD
20 KZT7.92894 LRD
50 KZT19.82235 LRD
100 KZT39.64470 LRD
250 KZT99.11175 LRD
500 KZT198.22350 LRD
1000 KZT396.44700 LRD
2000 KZT792.89400 LRD
5000 KZT1,982.23500 LRD
10000 KZT3,964.47000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 LRD2.52240 KZT
5 LRD12.61200 KZT
10 LRD25.22400 KZT
20 LRD50.44800 KZT
50 LRD126.12000 KZT
100 LRD252.24000 KZT
250 LRD630.60000 KZT
500 LRD1,261.20000 KZT
1000 LRD2,522.40000 KZT
2000 LRD5,044.80000 KZT
5000 LRD12,612.00000 KZT
10000 LRD25,224.00000 KZT