100 Kazakhstani tenges to Chilean pesos

Convert KZT to CLP at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = $1.950 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:29
KZT to CLP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

CLP
1 KZT to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.97422.0144
Low1.86641.8664
Average1.91471.9364
Change2.59%-3.16%
1 KZT to CLP stats

The performance of KZT to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9742 and a 30 day low of 1.8664. This means the 30 day average was 1.9147. The change for KZT to CLP was 2.59.

The performance of KZT to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0144 and a 90 day low of 1.8664. This means the 90 day average was 1.9364. The change for KZT to CLP was -3.16.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3831.32117.8020.9270.7741.6631.505
1 CAD0.72310.95512.8750.6710.561.2031.089
1 SGD0.7571.047113.4770.7020.5861.2591.139
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Chilean Peso
1 KZT1.94979 CLP
5 KZT9.74895 CLP
10 KZT19.49790 CLP
20 KZT38.99580 CLP
50 KZT97.48950 CLP
100 KZT194.97900 CLP
250 KZT487.44750 CLP
500 KZT974.89500 CLP
1000 KZT1,949.79000 CLP
2000 KZT3,899.58000 CLP
5000 KZT9,748.95000 CLP
10000 KZT19,497.90000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 CLP0.51288 KZT
5 CLP2.56438 KZT
10 CLP5.12875 KZT
20 CLP10.25750 KZT
50 CLP25.64375 KZT
100 CLP51.28750 KZT
250 CLP128.21875 KZT
500 CLP256.43750 KZT
1000 CLP512.87500 KZT
2000 CLP1,025.75000 KZT
5000 CLP2,564.37500 KZT
10000 CLP5,128.75000 KZT