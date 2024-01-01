50 Kazakhstani tenges to Belize dollars

Convert KZT to BZD at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = BZ$0.004124 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:59
KZT to BZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BZD
1 KZT to BZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00420.0042
Low0.00410.0041
Average0.00410.0042
Change-1.23%-2.34%
1 KZT to BZD stats

The performance of KZT to BZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0042 and a 30 day low of 0.0041. This means the 30 day average was 0.0041. The change for KZT to BZD was -1.23.

The performance of KZT to BZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0042 and a 90 day low of 0.0041. This means the 90 day average was 0.0042. The change for KZT to BZD was -2.34.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3831.32117.8030.9270.7741.6631.505
1 CAD0.72310.95612.8770.6710.561.2031.089
1 SGD0.7571.046113.4740.7020.5861.2591.139
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Belize Dollar
1 KZT0.00412 BZD
5 KZT0.02062 BZD
10 KZT0.04124 BZD
20 KZT0.08248 BZD
50 KZT0.20619 BZD
100 KZT0.41238 BZD
250 KZT1.03095 BZD
500 KZT2.06190 BZD
1000 KZT4.12380 BZD
2000 KZT8.24760 BZD
5000 KZT20.61900 BZD
10000 KZT41.23800 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BZD242.49500 KZT
5 BZD1,212.47500 KZT
10 BZD2,424.95000 KZT
20 BZD4,849.90000 KZT
50 BZD12,124.75000 KZT
100 BZD24,249.50000 KZT
250 BZD60,623.75000 KZT
500 BZD121,247.50000 KZT
1000 BZD242,495.00000 KZT
2000 BZD484,990.00000 KZT
5000 BZD1,212,475.00000 KZT
10000 BZD2,424,950.00000 KZT