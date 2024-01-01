1 Kazakhstani tenge to Barbadian dollars

Convert KZT to BBD at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = Bds$0.004124 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:59
KZT to BBD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BBD
1 KZT to BBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00420.0042
Low0.00410.0041
Average0.00410.0042
Change-1.23%-2.34%
1 KZT to BBD stats

The performance of KZT to BBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0042 and a 30 day low of 0.0041. This means the 30 day average was 0.0041. The change for KZT to BBD was -1.23.

The performance of KZT to BBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0042 and a 90 day low of 0.0041. This means the 90 day average was 0.0042. The change for KZT to BBD was -2.34.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3831.32217.8190.9280.7741.6641.507
1 CAD0.72310.95612.8850.6710.561.2031.089
1 SGD0.7561.046113.480.7020.5851.2591.14
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Barbadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to BBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Barbadian Dollar
1 KZT0.00412 BBD
5 KZT0.02062 BBD
10 KZT0.04124 BBD
20 KZT0.08248 BBD
50 KZT0.20619 BBD
100 KZT0.41238 BBD
250 KZT1.03095 BBD
500 KZT2.06190 BBD
1000 KZT4.12380 BBD
2000 KZT8.24760 BBD
5000 KZT20.61900 BBD
10000 KZT41.23800 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BBD242.49500 KZT
5 BBD1,212.47500 KZT
10 BBD2,424.95000 KZT
20 BBD4,849.90000 KZT
50 BBD12,124.75000 KZT
100 BBD24,249.50000 KZT
250 BBD60,623.75000 KZT
500 BBD121,247.50000 KZT
1000 BBD242,495.00000 KZT
2000 BBD484,990.00000 KZT
5000 BBD1,212,475.00000 KZT
10000 BBD2,424,950.00000 KZT