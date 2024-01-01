10 thousand Kuwaiti dinars to Tajikistani somonis

Convert KWD to TJS at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = SM34.82 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:19
KWD to TJS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

TJS
1 KWD to TJSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High35.016735.0167
Low34.672434.5841
Average34.848234.8019
Change-0.07%-0.01%
1 KWD to TJS stats

The performance of KWD to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 35.0167 and a 30 day low of 34.6724. This means the 30 day average was 34.8482. The change for KWD to TJS was -0.07.

The performance of KWD to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 35.0167 and a 90 day low of 34.5841. This means the 90 day average was 34.8019. The change for KWD to TJS was -0.01.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.0680.92717.7921.5081.6661,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3450.044
1 EUR1.07890.647119.1851.6261.7971,844.213.96
1 ZAR0.0564.7250.05210.0850.09496.1290.206

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Tajikistani Somoni
1 KWD34.82100 TJS
5 KWD174.10500 TJS
10 KWD348.21000 TJS
20 KWD696.42000 TJS
50 KWD1,741.05000 TJS
100 KWD3,482.10000 TJS
250 KWD8,705.25000 TJS
500 KWD17,410.50000 TJS
1000 KWD34,821.00000 TJS
2000 KWD69,642.00000 TJS
5000 KWD174,105.00000 TJS
10000 KWD348,210.00000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 TJS0.02872 KWD
5 TJS0.14359 KWD
10 TJS0.28718 KWD
20 TJS0.57437 KWD
50 TJS1.43591 KWD
100 TJS2.87183 KWD
250 TJS7.17958 KWD
500 TJS14.35915 KWD
1000 TJS28.71830 KWD
2000 TJS57.43660 KWD
5000 TJS143.59150 KWD
10000 TJS287.18300 KWD