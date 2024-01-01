1 thousand Kuwaiti dinars to Thai bahts

Convert KWD to THB at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = ฿110.2 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:17
KWD to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

THB
1 KWD to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High110.2190118.4130
Low106.0940106.0940
Average108.0239111.1169
Change2.06%-6.92%
1 KWD to THB stats

The performance of KWD to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 110.2190 and a 30 day low of 106.0940. This means the 30 day average was 108.0239. The change for KWD to THB was 2.06.

The performance of KWD to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 118.4130 and a 90 day low of 106.0940. This means the 90 day average was 111.1169. The change for KWD to THB was -6.92.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Thai Baht
1 KWD110.21600 THB
5 KWD551.08000 THB
10 KWD1,102.16000 THB
20 KWD2,204.32000 THB
50 KWD5,510.80000 THB
100 KWD11,021.60000 THB
250 KWD27,554.00000 THB
500 KWD55,108.00000 THB
1000 KWD110,216.00000 THB
2000 KWD220,432.00000 THB
5000 KWD551,080.00000 THB
10000 KWD1,102,160.00000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 THB0.00907 KWD
5 THB0.04537 KWD
10 THB0.09073 KWD
20 THB0.18146 KWD
50 THB0.45366 KWD
100 THB0.90731 KWD
250 THB2.26828 KWD
500 THB4.53655 KWD
1000 THB9.07310 KWD
2000 THB18.14620 KWD
5000 THB45.36550 KWD
10000 THB90.73100 KWD