10 thousand Kuwaiti dinars to Jordanian dinars

Convert KWD to JOD at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = JD2.312 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:56
KWD to JOD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JOD
1 KWD to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.32382.3242
Low2.30932.3093
Average2.31492.3179
Change-0.47%-0.22%
1 KWD to JOD stats

The performance of KWD to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3238 and a 30 day low of 2.3093. This means the 30 day average was 2.3149. The change for KWD to JOD was -0.47.

The performance of KWD to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3242 and a 90 day low of 2.3093. This means the 90 day average was 2.3179. The change for KWD to JOD was -0.22.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Jordanian Dinar
1 KWD2.31246 JOD
5 KWD11.56230 JOD
10 KWD23.12460 JOD
20 KWD46.24920 JOD
50 KWD115.62300 JOD
100 KWD231.24600 JOD
250 KWD578.11500 JOD
500 KWD1,156.23000 JOD
1000 KWD2,312.46000 JOD
2000 KWD4,624.92000 JOD
5000 KWD11,562.30000 JOD
10000 KWD23,124.60000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 JOD0.43244 KWD
5 JOD2.16220 KWD
10 JOD4.32440 KWD
20 JOD8.64880 KWD
50 JOD21.62200 KWD
100 JOD43.24400 KWD
250 JOD108.11000 KWD
500 JOD216.22000 KWD
1000 JOD432.44000 KWD
2000 JOD864.88000 KWD
5000 JOD2,162.20000 KWD
10000 JOD4,324.40000 KWD