50 Kuwaiti dinars to Costa Rican colóns

Convert KWD to CRC at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = ₡1,682 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:06
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KWD to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CRC
1 KWD to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,708.66001,730.9300
Low1,677.19001,677.1900
Average1,689.46401,702.0700
Change-0.83%-2.40%
View full history

1 KWD to CRC stats

The performance of KWD to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,708.6600 and a 30 day low of 1,677.1900. This means the 30 day average was 1,689.4640. The change for KWD to CRC was -0.83.

The performance of KWD to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,730.9300 and a 90 day low of 1,677.1900. This means the 90 day average was 1,702.0700. The change for KWD to CRC was -2.40.

Track market ratesView KWD to CRC chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.0780.92717.8041.5081.6651,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3430.044
1 EUR1.07890.67119.21.6261.7951,844.463.961
1 ZAR0.0564.7230.05210.0850.09496.0680.206

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Costa Rican Colón
1 KWD1,681.53000 CRC
5 KWD8,407.65000 CRC
10 KWD16,815.30000 CRC
20 KWD33,630.60000 CRC
50 KWD84,076.50000 CRC
100 KWD168,153.00000 CRC
250 KWD420,382.50000 CRC
500 KWD840,765.00000 CRC
1000 KWD1,681,530.00000 CRC
2000 KWD3,363,060.00000 CRC
5000 KWD8,407,650.00000 CRC
10000 KWD16,815,300.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 CRC0.00059 KWD
5 CRC0.00297 KWD
10 CRC0.00595 KWD
20 CRC0.01189 KWD
50 CRC0.02973 KWD
100 CRC0.05947 KWD
250 CRC0.14867 KWD
500 CRC0.29735 KWD
1000 CRC0.59470 KWD
2000 CRC1.18939 KWD
5000 CRC2.97348 KWD
10000 CRC5.94696 KWD