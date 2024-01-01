Comorian francs to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert KMF to TZS at the real exchange rate

CF1.000 KMF = tzs5.974 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:29
KMF to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TZS
1 KMF to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.19856.1985
Low5.97465.8885
Average6.07956.0660
Change-2.84%1.46%
1 KMF to TZS stats

The performance of KMF to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.1985 and a 30 day low of 5.9746. This means the 30 day average was 6.0795. The change for KMF to TZS was -2.84.

The performance of KMF to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.1985 and a 90 day low of 5.8885. This means the 90 day average was 6.0660. The change for KMF to TZS was 1.46.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Tanzanian Shilling
1 KMF5.97402 TZS
5 KMF29.87010 TZS
10 KMF59.74020 TZS
20 KMF119.48040 TZS
50 KMF298.70100 TZS
100 KMF597.40200 TZS
250 KMF1,493.50500 TZS
500 KMF2,987.01000 TZS
1000 KMF5,974.02000 TZS
2000 KMF11,948.04000 TZS
5000 KMF29,870.10000 TZS
10000 KMF59,740.20000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Comorian Franc
1 TZS0.16739 KMF
5 TZS0.83696 KMF
10 TZS1.67391 KMF
20 TZS3.34782 KMF
50 TZS8.36955 KMF
100 TZS16.73910 KMF
250 TZS41.84775 KMF
500 TZS83.69550 KMF
1000 TZS167.39100 KMF
2000 TZS334.78200 KMF
5000 TZS836.95500 KMF
10000 TZS1,673.91000 KMF