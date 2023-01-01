1 thousand Kenyan shillings to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert KES to UAH at the real exchange rate

1000 kes
239.77 uah

1.00000 KES = 0.23977 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:47
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 KES0.23977 UAH
5 KES1.19887 UAH
10 KES2.39774 UAH
20 KES4.79548 UAH
50 KES11.98870 UAH
100 KES23.97740 UAH
250 KES59.94350 UAH
500 KES119.88700 UAH
1000 KES239.77400 UAH
2000 KES479.54800 UAH
5000 KES1198.87000 UAH
10000 KES2397.74000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Kenyan Shilling
1 UAH4.17060 KES
5 UAH20.85300 KES
10 UAH41.70600 KES
20 UAH83.41200 KES
50 UAH208.53000 KES
100 UAH417.06000 KES
250 UAH1042.65000 KES
500 UAH2085.30000 KES
1000 UAH4170.60000 KES
2000 UAH8341.20000 KES
5000 UAH20853.00000 KES
10000 UAH41706.00000 KES