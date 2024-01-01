500 Ukrainian hryvnias to Kenyan shillings

Convert UAH to KES at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = Ksh3.146 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:36
UAH to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KES
1 UAH to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.15283.2025
Low3.13173.1302
Average3.14483.1514
Change0.47%-1.46%
View full history

1 UAH to KES stats

The performance of UAH to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.1528 and a 30 day low of 3.1317. This means the 30 day average was 3.1448. The change for UAH to KES was 0.47.

The performance of UAH to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.2025 and a 90 day low of 3.1302. This means the 90 day average was 3.1514. The change for UAH to KES was -1.46.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Kenyan Shilling
1 UAH3.14646 KES
5 UAH15.73230 KES
10 UAH31.46460 KES
20 UAH62.92920 KES
50 UAH157.32300 KES
100 UAH314.64600 KES
250 UAH786.61500 KES
500 UAH1,573.23000 KES
1000 UAH3,146.46000 KES
2000 UAH6,292.92000 KES
5000 UAH15,732.30000 KES
10000 UAH31,464.60000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 KES0.31782 UAH
5 KES1.58909 UAH
10 KES3.17817 UAH
20 KES6.35634 UAH
50 KES15.89085 UAH
100 KES31.78170 UAH
250 KES79.45425 UAH
500 KES158.90850 UAH
1000 KES317.81700 UAH
2000 KES635.63400 UAH
5000 KES1,589.08500 UAH
10000 KES3,178.17000 UAH