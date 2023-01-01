100 Kenyan shillings to Singapore dollars

Convert KES to SGD at the real exchange rate

100 kes
0.86 sgd

1.00000 KES = 0.00859 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.32875789.3341.33360.910650.7854841.4789683.0902
1 SGD0.7525871594.0431.003650.6853850.5911451.1130562.5326
1 NGN0.001266890.0016833810.001689530.001153760.0009951230.001873680.105266
1 CAD0.749850.996363591.88210.6828920.5889951.10962.3052

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Singapore Dollar
1 KES0.00859 SGD
5 KES0.04297 SGD
10 KES0.08593 SGD
20 KES0.17187 SGD
50 KES0.42967 SGD
100 KES0.85934 SGD
250 KES2.14834 SGD
500 KES4.29669 SGD
1000 KES8.59337 SGD
2000 KES17.18674 SGD
5000 KES42.96685 SGD
10000 KES85.93370 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 SGD116.36900 KES
5 SGD581.84500 KES
10 SGD1163.69000 KES
20 SGD2327.38000 KES
50 SGD5818.45000 KES
100 SGD11636.90000 KES
250 SGD29092.25000 KES
500 SGD58184.50000 KES
1000 SGD116369.00000 KES
2000 SGD232738.00000 KES
5000 SGD581845.00000 KES
10000 SGD1163690.00000 KES