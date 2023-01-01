1 thousand Kenyan shillings to Omani rials

Convert KES to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
2.490 omr

1.00000 KES = 0.00249 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:04
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Omani Rial
1 KES0.00249 OMR
5 KES0.01245 OMR
10 KES0.02490 OMR
20 KES0.04980 OMR
50 KES0.12450 OMR
100 KES0.24899 OMR
250 KES0.62248 OMR
500 KES1.24497 OMR
1000 KES2.48993 OMR
2000 KES4.97986 OMR
5000 KES12.44965 OMR
10000 KES24.89930 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Kenyan Shilling
1 OMR401.61800 KES
5 OMR2008.09000 KES
10 OMR4016.18000 KES
20 OMR8032.36000 KES
50 OMR20080.90000 KES
100 OMR40161.80000 KES
250 OMR100404.50000 KES
500 OMR200809.00000 KES
1000 OMR401618.00000 KES
2000 OMR803236.00000 KES
5000 OMR2008090.00000 KES
10000 OMR4016180.00000 KES