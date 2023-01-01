10 Kenyan shillings to Norwegian kroner

Convert KES to NOK at the real exchange rate

10 kes
0.66 nok

1.00000 KES = 0.06643 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:00
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Norwegian Krone
1 KES0.06643 NOK
5 KES0.33217 NOK
10 KES0.66434 NOK
20 KES1.32867 NOK
50 KES3.32168 NOK
100 KES6.64336 NOK
250 KES16.60840 NOK
500 KES33.21680 NOK
1000 KES66.43360 NOK
2000 KES132.86720 NOK
5000 KES332.16800 NOK
10000 KES664.33600 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Kenyan Shilling
1 NOK15.05260 KES
5 NOK75.26300 KES
10 NOK150.52600 KES
20 NOK301.05200 KES
50 NOK752.63000 KES
100 NOK1505.26000 KES
250 NOK3763.15000 KES
500 NOK7526.30000 KES
1000 NOK15052.60000 KES
2000 NOK30105.20000 KES
5000 NOK75263.00000 KES
10000 NOK150526.00000 KES