10 Kenyan shillings to Lesotho lotis

Convert KES to LSL at the real exchange rate

10 kes
1.19 lsl

1.00000 KES = 0.11857 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:38
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Lesotho Loti
1 KES0.11857 LSL
5 KES0.59284 LSL
10 KES1.18568 LSL
20 KES2.37136 LSL
50 KES5.92840 LSL
100 KES11.85680 LSL
250 KES29.64200 LSL
500 KES59.28400 LSL
1000 KES118.56800 LSL
2000 KES237.13600 LSL
5000 KES592.84000 LSL
10000 KES1185.68000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Kenyan Shilling
1 LSL8.43397 KES
5 LSL42.16985 KES
10 LSL84.33970 KES
20 LSL168.67940 KES
50 LSL421.69850 KES
100 LSL843.39700 KES
250 LSL2108.49250 KES
500 LSL4216.98500 KES
1000 LSL8433.97000 KES
2000 LSL16867.94000 KES
5000 LSL42169.85000 KES
10000 LSL84339.70000 KES