10 Kenyan shillings to Croatian kunas

10 kes
0.45 hrk

1.00000 KES = 0.04540 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:01
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Croatian Kuna
1 KES0.04540 HRK
5 KES0.22702 HRK
10 KES0.45404 HRK
20 KES0.90808 HRK
50 KES2.27021 HRK
100 KES4.54042 HRK
250 KES11.35105 HRK
500 KES22.70210 HRK
1000 KES45.40420 HRK
2000 KES90.80840 HRK
5000 KES227.02100 HRK
10000 KES454.04200 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Kenyan Shilling
1 HRK22.02440 KES
5 HRK110.12200 KES
10 HRK220.24400 KES
20 HRK440.48800 KES
50 HRK1101.22000 KES
100 HRK2202.44000 KES
250 HRK5506.10000 KES
500 HRK11012.20000 KES
1000 HRK22024.40000 KES
2000 HRK44048.80000 KES
5000 HRK110122.00000 KES
10000 HRK220244.00000 KES