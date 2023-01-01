2000 Kenyan shillings to Swiss francs

Convert KES to CHF at the real exchange rate

2,000 kes
11.17 chf

1.00000 KES = 0.00558 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:33
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3287791.1411.333850.910850.7857931.4789683.106
1 SGD0.7526151595.4251.003880.6855360.59141.1130962.5469
1 NGN0.0012640.0016794710.001685980.001151340.000993240.00186940.105046
1 CAD0.7497090.996139593.12610.6828890.5891161.1087962.3054

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Swiss Franc
1 KES0.00558 CHF
5 KES0.02792 CHF
10 KES0.05583 CHF
20 KES0.11167 CHF
50 KES0.27917 CHF
100 KES0.55833 CHF
250 KES1.39583 CHF
500 KES2.79167 CHF
1000 KES5.58333 CHF
2000 KES11.16666 CHF
5000 KES27.91665 CHF
10000 KES55.83330 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Kenyan Shilling
1 CHF179.10400 KES
5 CHF895.52000 KES
10 CHF1791.04000 KES
20 CHF3582.08000 KES
50 CHF8955.20000 KES
100 CHF17910.40000 KES
250 CHF44776.00000 KES
500 CHF89552.00000 KES
1000 CHF179104.00000 KES
2000 CHF358208.00000 KES
5000 CHF895520.00000 KES
10000 CHF1791040.00000 KES