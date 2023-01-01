5000 Kenyan shillings to Azerbaijani manats

Convert KES to AZN at the real exchange rate

5,000 kes
55.09 azn

1.00000 KES = 0.01102 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:49
Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3289789.431.333650.9110.7860091.4789683.0876
1 SGD0.7525021594.0481.003570.6855260.5914731.1129262.5236
1 NGN0.001266740.0016833710.001689380.001153990.0009956670.001873460.10525
1 CAD0.7498220.996438591.93210.6830850.5893671.1089662.3009

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Azerbaijani Manat
1 KES0.01102 AZN
5 KES0.05509 AZN
10 KES0.11018 AZN
20 KES0.22036 AZN
50 KES0.55091 AZN
100 KES1.10182 AZN
250 KES2.75455 AZN
500 KES5.50910 AZN
1000 KES11.01820 AZN
2000 KES22.03640 AZN
5000 KES55.09100 AZN
10000 KES110.18200 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Kenyan Shilling
1 AZN90.75930 KES
5 AZN453.79650 KES
10 AZN907.59300 KES
20 AZN1815.18600 KES
50 AZN4537.96500 KES
100 AZN9075.93000 KES
250 AZN22689.82500 KES
500 AZN45379.65000 KES
1000 AZN90759.30000 KES
2000 AZN181518.60000 KES
5000 AZN453796.50000 KES
10000 AZN907593.00000 KES