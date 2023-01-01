20 Jamaican dollars to Thai bahts

Convert JMD to THB at the real exchange rate

20 jmd
4.52 thb

1.00000 JMD = 0.22611 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.860541.0962591.15661.46471.626480.94708518.7508
1 GBP1.1620611.27395105.9331.702121.890131.1005721.7903
1 USD0.91220.78496183.15311.33611.483680.8639517.1045
1 INR0.01097010.009439940.01202610.0160680.01784270.01038990.205699

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Thai Baht
1 JMD0.22611 THB
5 JMD1.13053 THB
10 JMD2.26106 THB
20 JMD4.52212 THB
50 JMD11.30530 THB
100 JMD22.61060 THB
250 JMD56.52650 THB
500 JMD113.05300 THB
1000 JMD226.10600 THB
2000 JMD452.21200 THB
5000 JMD1130.53000 THB
10000 JMD2261.06000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Jamaican Dollar
1 THB4.42270 JMD
5 THB22.11350 JMD
10 THB44.22700 JMD
20 THB88.45400 JMD
50 THB221.13500 JMD
100 THB442.27000 JMD
250 THB1105.67500 JMD
500 THB2211.35000 JMD
1000 THB4422.70000 JMD
2000 THB8845.40000 JMD
5000 THB22113.50000 JMD
10000 THB44227.00000 JMD