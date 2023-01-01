1 thousand Jamaican dollars to Thai bahts

Convert JMD to THB at the real exchange rate

1000 jmd
226.11 thb

1.00000 JMD = 0.22611 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.860481.0961591.13911.464511.626460.9471118.7506
1 GBP1.1621411.2739105.9181.701991.89021.1006821.7912
1 USD0.91230.784991183.14471.336051.483790.8640517.1059
1 INR0.01097220.009441260.012027210.0160690.01784590.01039210.205737

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Thai Baht
1 JMD0.22611 THB
5 JMD1.13055 THB
10 JMD2.26109 THB
20 JMD4.52218 THB
50 JMD11.30545 THB
100 JMD22.61090 THB
250 JMD56.52725 THB
500 JMD113.05450 THB
1000 JMD226.10900 THB
2000 JMD452.21800 THB
5000 JMD1130.54500 THB
10000 JMD2261.09000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Jamaican Dollar
1 THB4.42264 JMD
5 THB22.11320 JMD
10 THB44.22640 JMD
20 THB88.45280 JMD
50 THB221.13200 JMD
100 THB442.26400 JMD
250 THB1105.66000 JMD
500 THB2211.32000 JMD
1000 THB4422.64000 JMD
2000 THB8845.28000 JMD
5000 THB22113.20000 JMD
10000 THB44226.40000 JMD