10 Jamaican dollars to Serbian dinars

Convert JMD to RSD at the real exchange rate

10 jmd
6.92 rsd

1.00000 JMD = 0.69231 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1144.31.482471.330750.912318.49080.7847141.33415
1 JPY0.0069300110.01027350.009222110.006322310.1281410.005438070.00924567
1 AUD0.6745597.337610.8976570.61538112.4730.5293290.899951
1 SGD0.751456108.4351.1140110.68554113.8950.5896781.00255

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Serbian Dinar
1 JMD0.69231 RSD
5 JMD3.46154 RSD
10 JMD6.92307 RSD
20 JMD13.84614 RSD
50 JMD34.61535 RSD
100 JMD69.23070 RSD
250 JMD173.07675 RSD
500 JMD346.15350 RSD
1000 JMD692.30700 RSD
2000 JMD1384.61400 RSD
5000 JMD3461.53500 RSD
10000 JMD6923.07000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Jamaican Dollar
1 RSD1.44445 JMD
5 RSD7.22225 JMD
10 RSD14.44450 JMD
20 RSD28.88900 JMD
50 RSD72.22250 JMD
100 RSD144.44500 JMD
250 RSD361.11250 JMD
500 RSD722.22500 JMD
1000 RSD1444.45000 JMD
2000 RSD2888.90000 JMD
5000 RSD7222.25000 JMD
10000 RSD14444.50000 JMD