10 thousand Jamaican dollars to Philippine pesos

Convert JMD to PHP at the real exchange rate

10,000 jmd
3,625.76 php

1.00000 JMD = 0.36258 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:38
How to convert Jamaican dollars to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 JMD0.36258 PHP
5 JMD1.81288 PHP
10 JMD3.62576 PHP
20 JMD7.25152 PHP
50 JMD18.12880 PHP
100 JMD36.25760 PHP
250 JMD90.64400 PHP
500 JMD181.28800 PHP
1000 JMD362.57600 PHP
2000 JMD725.15200 PHP
5000 JMD1812.88000 PHP
10000 JMD3625.76000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Jamaican Dollar
1 PHP2.75805 JMD
5 PHP13.79025 JMD
10 PHP27.58050 JMD
20 PHP55.16100 JMD
50 PHP137.90250 JMD
100 PHP275.80500 JMD
250 PHP689.51250 JMD
500 PHP1379.02500 JMD
1000 PHP2758.05000 JMD
2000 PHP5516.10000 JMD
5000 PHP13790.25000 JMD
10000 PHP27580.50000 JMD