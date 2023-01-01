250 Jamaican dollars to Laotian kips

Convert JMD to LAK at the real exchange rate

250 jmd
33368.25 lak

1.00000 JMD = 133.47300 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8611751.09791.24131.468171.627960.9468618.7498
1 GBP1.161211.27385105.9511.704861.890411.099521.7725
1 USD0.911550.785022183.17351.338351.484010.8631517.0919
1 INR0.01095990.009438360.012023110.01609110.01784230.01037770.205497

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Laotian Kip
1 JMD133.47300 LAK
5 JMD667.36500 LAK
10 JMD1334.73000 LAK
20 JMD2669.46000 LAK
50 JMD6673.65000 LAK
100 JMD13347.30000 LAK
250 JMD33368.25000 LAK
500 JMD66736.50000 LAK
1000 JMD133473.00000 LAK
2000 JMD266946.00000 LAK
5000 JMD667365.00000 LAK
10000 JMD1334730.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Jamaican Dollar
1 LAK0.00749 JMD
5 LAK0.03746 JMD
10 LAK0.07492 JMD
20 LAK0.14984 JMD
50 LAK0.37461 JMD
100 LAK0.74922 JMD
250 LAK1.87305 JMD
500 LAK3.74609 JMD
1000 LAK7.49218 JMD
2000 LAK14.98436 JMD
5000 LAK37.46090 JMD
10000 LAK74.92180 JMD