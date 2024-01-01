1 thousand Laotian kips to Jamaican dollars

Convert LAK to JMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 lak
7.09 jmd

₭1.000 LAK = J$0.007089 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:19
How to convert Laotian kips to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Jamaican Dollar
1 LAK0.00709 JMD
5 LAK0.03545 JMD
10 LAK0.07089 JMD
20 LAK0.14178 JMD
50 LAK0.35446 JMD
100 LAK0.70891 JMD
250 LAK1.77228 JMD
500 LAK3.54455 JMD
1000 LAK7.08910 JMD
2000 LAK14.17820 JMD
5000 LAK35.44550 JMD
10000 LAK70.89100 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Laotian Kip
1 JMD141.06200 LAK
5 JMD705.31000 LAK
10 JMD1,410.62000 LAK
20 JMD2,821.24000 LAK
50 JMD7,053.10000 LAK
100 JMD14,106.20000 LAK
250 JMD35,265.50000 LAK
500 JMD70,531.00000 LAK
1000 JMD141,062.00000 LAK
2000 JMD282,124.00000 LAK
5000 JMD705,310.00000 LAK
10000 JMD1,410,620.00000 LAK