50 Jamaican dollars to Djiboutian francs

Convert JMD to DJF at the real exchange rate

50 jmd
57 djf

1.00000 JMD = 1.14936 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1144.6251.485331.332050.913918.49750.7866891.33895
1 JPY0.0069144310.01027020.009210370.006318920.12790.005439510.00925808
1 AUD0.6732597.368810.8968030.6152912.45340.5296390.901448
1 SGD0.750723108.5731.1150710.68609313.88650.5905851.00518

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Djiboutian Franc
1 JMD1.14936 DJF
5 JMD5.74680 DJF
10 JMD11.49360 DJF
20 JMD22.98720 DJF
50 JMD57.46800 DJF
100 JMD114.93600 DJF
250 JMD287.34000 DJF
500 JMD574.68000 DJF
1000 JMD1149.36000 DJF
2000 JMD2298.72000 DJF
5000 JMD5746.80000 DJF
10000 JMD11493.60000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Jamaican Dollar
1 DJF0.87005 JMD
5 DJF4.35026 JMD
10 DJF8.70052 JMD
20 DJF17.40104 JMD
50 DJF43.50260 JMD
100 DJF87.00520 JMD
250 DJF217.51300 JMD
500 DJF435.02600 JMD
1000 DJF870.05200 JMD
2000 DJF1740.10400 JMD
5000 DJF4350.26000 JMD
10000 DJF8700.52000 JMD