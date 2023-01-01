5 Jamaican dollars to Canadian dollars

1.00000 JMD = 0.00865 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:55
1 EUR10.8608151.0936590.97141.464011.623950.9470518.7155
1 GBP1.1616911.27055105.6861.700821.886631.1001821.7428
1 USD0.914350.787061183.18151.338651.484890.8659517.1129
1 INR0.01099250.009461970.012021910.01609310.01785120.01041040.20573

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 JMD0.00865 CAD
5 JMD0.04324 CAD
10 JMD0.08648 CAD
20 JMD0.17295 CAD
50 JMD0.43239 CAD
100 JMD0.86477 CAD
250 JMD2.16193 CAD
500 JMD4.32386 CAD
1000 JMD8.64772 CAD
2000 JMD17.29544 CAD
5000 JMD43.23860 CAD
10000 JMD86.47720 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 CAD115.63700 JMD
5 CAD578.18500 JMD
10 CAD1156.37000 JMD
20 CAD2312.74000 JMD
50 CAD5781.85000 JMD
100 CAD11563.70000 JMD
250 CAD28909.25000 JMD
500 CAD57818.50000 JMD
1000 CAD115637.00000 JMD
2000 CAD231274.00000 JMD
5000 CAD578185.00000 JMD
10000 CAD1156370.00000 JMD